St. Louis, MO-

A batting slump. Every baseball player, at some point, deals with it. Talk with Andrew Benintendi and he won't shy away from his recent struggles. The Former Hog graciously addressed how quickly his hitting average took a plunge after a hot streak when he went 10 for 19. Make no mistake, handled this interview with class, and it speaks to how he consistently brings a calming process.

"You're gonna have your ups and downs throughout the season. It's gonna happen, you can't really avoid them. You're gonna stay even-keel for the most part. Even right now I'm struggling, I'm going through a rough patch, but you know all you can do is continue your routine, trusting what got you here," the Red Sox Left Fielder said.

One routine you'll see from Benintendi and his fellow outfielders is a dance orchestrated by Benny, Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Junior after Boston wins.

"Last year in the Minors I would obviously follow it on twitter and social media, things like that. So when I got called up they asked me, do you know how to do this? I said yeah I know how to do this, I've been watching so at that point I was thinking I need to think of a dance move. I used to watch Michael Jackson videos, the Thriller Dance and things like that when I was a kid, so I thought it was only right I would do this. We try to keep it fun and we look forward to doing those dances at the end of games," Benintendi said.

Having fun in the Bigs. That is reality for the Cincinnati Native who made it to the Show in August of 2016. He hit .295 last year, and homered in the ALDS against Cleveland. Wednesday Night in St. Louis, the young star hit a sacrifice fly in the 8th to tie the game with the Cardinals 4-4. From there, it took a long time before either team scored again. Chris Young's RBI Single in the 13th was he difference. 5-4 the final, Boston past the Redbirds to sweep the series. Another victory for Boston. Another victory dance for the Red Sox Outfield.

Next stop...Oakland.