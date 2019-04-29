Skip to content
Top Stories
Fort Smith Police investigate early morning stabbing
Top Stories
Lincoln man arrested for killing “Lady,” his fiancé’s dog
Ben Hicks Named Starter QB for Season Opener
Local school districts taking action over unsubstantiated school shooting threat
Meet emergency personnel at Neighborhood Heroes event
Top Stories
Arkansas Releases Depth Chart for Season Opener
Top Stories
Ben Hicks Named Starter QB for Season Opener
Lewis Named By Inkster As U.S. Captain’s Picks For 2019 Solheim Cup
PTN Hoops Recruiting Report: McPherson discusses visits by Alexander, Ingram and Robinson last week.
PTN Football Analysis with Mike Irwin and Tom Murphy from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette as season nears
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Malco Movie Minute
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: Walk to Defeat ALS
Top Stories
Good Day NWA: 11th Annual Putt for Paws
Good Day NWA: Friday Feels
Good Day NWA: Happening in NWA Friday, August 23 – Sunday, August 25
Good Day NWA: #WebExtra The Honey Dewdrops
Fort Smith Police investigate early morning stabbing
Lincoln man arrested for killing “Lady,” his fiancé’s dog
Ben Hicks Named Starter QB for Season Opener
Local school districts taking action over unsubstantiated school shooting threat
Meet emergency personnel at Neighborhood Heroes event
Top Stories
Rogers man in court for deadly 2018 crash
Weather Blog: Humid day followed by evening thunderstorms
Family recounts traumatic birthing experience
Home damaged in Fort Smith flooding
Local woman hailed as hero after saving man from overdose
A CLOSER LOOK: The rules & requirements of being a Licensed Lay Midwife in Arkansas
Local nonprofit helping mother of nine
The AP Arkansas Preseason Prep Poll
Local law enforcement says school shooting threat ‘unsubstantiated’
HogTown kicks off on Saturday
Weather Blog: Humid day followed by evening thunderstorms
Weather Blog: Rainy start to Friday
Weather Blog: Rain brings relief from the heat
Weather Blog: Rain chances bring less humid conditions
Weather Blog: Hot and humid weather continues
Arkansas man arrested in bludgeoning death of his father
Little Rock Zoo asks public to help name baby orangutan
Gov. Asa Hutchinson expanding access for those in crisis
Man sues Little Rock diocese, local church alleging sex abuse
Arkansas man pleads guilty to mailing powder to senator
States sue over rollback of child immigrant protections
3 charged in Florida nursing home deaths surrender
How much pot in that brownie? Chocolate can throw off tests
Indonesia to move capital from sinking Jakarta to Borneo
Iran says oil aboard tanker pursed by US sold; buyer unnamed
