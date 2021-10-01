Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus
Live Streams 📺
Local News
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
BestReviews
Top Stories
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations unchanged, Hutchinson expresses caution about winter
Top Stories
Massive oil spill off California coast shuts down beaches, cancels air show
Study: More than half of police killings were misclassified between 1980 and 2018
Video
NASA shares beautiful photo of ‘elegant’ galaxy
Leaked records open a “Pandora” box world leaders’ financial secrets
Weather
NWA 7 Day Forecast ☀️
RV 7 Day Forecast ☀️
Interactive Radar ⛈️
Weather Live Stream 🎦
Weather Cameras 📹
Allergy Report 🤧
Viewer Weather Photos 🖼️
Weather Blog 📝
Weather 101 👨🏫
Energizer Super Weather Kid 🐰
Download Our Weather App 📱
Weather Guests 👨👩👧👦
Weather Radios 📻
WeatherCall 📞
Closings and Delays 🏫
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
SEC Weekly Scoreboard
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Silver Star Nation
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
The Big Game
China 2022
National Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Top Stories
Hogs drop to #13 in this week’s AP poll
Top Stories
Arkansas, Ole Miss Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff, Televised on ESPN
How The Razorbacks Did on the 5 Keys to Win the Game
No. 2 Georgia Whips No. 8 Arkansas in Every Aspect of the Game 37-0
8)Arkansas suffers 1st loss of the season to 2) Georgia 37-0
Contests
Ultimate Tailgate Contest
Dr. Pepper Snap Of The Day
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Golden Apple🍏
2021 Dr Pepper Arkansas College Tuition Giveaway
Can You Pick The Winner of The Masked Singer?
Have the Ultimate Halloween at The Castle of Muskogee!
Community
Back to Class
Biking the Ozarks🚲
Clear the Shelters
Community Calendar🗓️
Doing Good
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
Frontline Fighters
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
Newsfeed Now
NWA Spotlight
Pet of the Week🐾
Summer Staycation🌞
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👩🏾🍳👮🏽♀️
Veterans Voices
Voices of Courage
Weird News
Sponsored Content Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Entertainment News
Summer Staycation🌞
Sponsored Content
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
“God’s Not Dead: We The People” Interview
Video
Top Stories
Chasing Storms With Local Musician Shannon Wurst
Video
Top Stories
NWA Center for Sexual Assault Brings National Program to NWA
Video
“No Time To Die” Premiere, Man Captures Gator Plus More Trending Stories
Video
Help The Girls Event, A Pottery Party PLUS More Local Stories
Video
NWA Food Bank To Open Feed Rogers Pantry
Video
Advice Network
Daily Deals Bargain Bins
Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health
NWA Urology
Fence CO
Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas
Solera Dental Spa
Washington Regional’s Your Health
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Job Alerts 📋
KNWA KFTA Mobile Apps
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
More China 2022 Headlines
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
News App
Weather App
Trending Stories
Walmart’s drone delivery program in Pea Ridge ready for launch
Bella Vista Bypass will benefit surrounding NWA cities
Video
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Hospitalizations unchanged, Hutchinson expresses caution about winter
Police: 18-month-old hit by vehicle in Rogers, pronounced dead at hospital
Alleged California kingpin arrested for directing drug conspiracies that brought meth into Oklahoma, Missouri