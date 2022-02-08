BEIJING (KNWA/KFTA) — Team USA continues to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ryan Cochran Siegel started things off strong in the men’s Super-G Alpine Skiing competition, winning silver 50 years after his mom won gold in the slalom.

Figure skater Nathan Chen set a world record with his men’s short program performance. The record is a redemption moment for Chen, making up for his disappointing performance at the 2018 winter games in Pyeongchang.

USA Women’s Hockey took on Canada today, losing 4-2. This marks the first loss for the team, but they still have a shot at the gold medal. Both teams automatically advance to the quarter final and will likely meet again for a rematch in the gold medal game.

It was also learned from the IOC that 32 athletes are in isolation facilities after testing positive for COVID-19.