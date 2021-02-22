Skip to content
Weather News
Monday, February 22 Evening Forecast
Video
Weather Blog: SkyWarn – Become A Certified Storm Spotter For The National Weather Service
Weather 101: Why Do Bridges & Overpasses Freeze First?
Video
Sunday, February 21 Evening Forecast
Video
Saturday, February 20 Evening Forecast
Video
Weather 101: Continental Arctic (cA) Air Mass
Video
Friday, February 19 Evening Forecast
Video
At least 49 dead amid winter weather, power outages as storm moves east
Video
Thursday, February 18 Evening Forecast
Video
NWS: North Carolina tornado had 160 mph winds, was on ground for 22 miles
Video
Wednesday, February 17 Evening Forecast
Video
Arkansas ranchers already dealing with a pandemic, now face a winter storm
Video
Weather Blog: Record Breaking Cold!
Video
Tuesday, February 16 Evening Forecast
Video
20 dead in winter storm as second cross-country system moves in
Video
Weather Blog: Viewing Area Snow Totals from Winter Storm (Feb 14-15)
Gallery
Monday, February 15 Evening Forecast
Video
4.1 million without power across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains
Video
Sunday, February 14 Evening Forecast
Video
Saturday, February 13 Evening Forecast
Video
Weather Blog: Measuring and Reporting Snow PROPERLY
Weather Blog: Winter Weather Update (Friday Evening February 12)
Gallery
Friday, February 12 Evening Forecast
Video
Weather 101: Sundogs
Video
Weather Blog: Cold Weather Safety Tips
Weather Blog: Valentine’s Day Weekend Forecast
Video
Thursday, February 11 Evening Forecast
Video
Wednesday, February 10 Evening Forecast
Video
Tuesday, February 9 Evening Forecast
Video
Weather Word of the Week: THE POLAR VORTEX!
More Weather
Weather Visits
Mike Trammel with Earth Networks Installing WeatherBug Cameras
Video
Archer Learning Center Tours KNWA
Video
Clover Community School on FOX24 News at 9 PM
Video
Clover Community School Visits the KNWA and FOX24 Studios
Video
Jones Elementary 3rd Grade Springdale
Video
Classical Conversations and CHCNA Tour KNWA and FOX24
Video
Trending Stories
Rogers restaurant gets new name
Razorbacks Go Undefeated in Arlington, Defeat TCU 4-1
Video
2-alarm fire at Reid Hall on University of Arkansas campus
Video
Springdale Police Officer falls in icy pond during dog rescue
Video
A CLOSER LOOK: Arkansas evictions during COVID-19; tenants and the law
Owens Corning to expand in Fort Smith
Video
Fort Smith to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic
