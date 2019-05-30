KNWA-TV and FOX24 News (KFTA-TV) brand delivers the latest breaking news information and alerts you and your family to issues impacting your life and community. KNWA-TV and FOX24 News investigations are uncovering who’s doing wrong and getting laws changed to help better protect your family.

Whether the skies are blue, or storm clouds are near, you can trust the accuracy and reliability of KNWA-TV and FOX24 News Weather Authority, whose meteorologists are tracking weather data and delivering you a more accurate and up-to-the-minute forecast so you can make the right decisions for your family.

KNWA-TV is a proud affiliate of the NBC network. FOX24 News is a proud affiliate of the FOX network.

Contact Information

KNWA & FOX24 News

609 W. Dickson Street, Suite 300, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Main Phone: (479) 571-5100 | News Tips: (479) 571-TIPS (8477)

Email Tips/Photo Submission: news@knwa.com

KNWA-TV and FOX24 News (KFTA-TV) covers the rapidly growing and vibrant Northwest Arkansas and River Valley community filled with rolling hills, rivers, lakes and Fortune 500 company headquarters.

Nexstar

Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 171 television stations and 317 related digital multicast signals reaching 100 markets or approximately 38.9% of all U.S. television households.