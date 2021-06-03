37 North Partners with Adventure Subaru and Experience Fayetteville on Fayetteville Adventure Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – 37 North Expeditions, the adventure company based in Bentonville, Ark., and

Springfield, Mo., is charting new territory, partnering with Adventure Subaru and Experience Fayetteville on the Fayetteville Adventure Series, a series of recreational rides and educational events that delve deeper into the Ozark outdoors.



“The goal is to highlight the amazing outdoor resources and activities in and around Fayetteville,” says Danny Collins, founder of 37 North. “Our focus for this series will be to provide high-quality bike programming and educational events for families, beginners, and advanced riders. No matter where you fall on the spectrum, we will have programming and rides for you.”



The mission of 37 North is to get sweaty, get connected, and get happy, and this series will do just that. Fayetteville is known for its active outdoor community, and these rides and events will provide an entry point for like-minded people to connect over their shared love of the Ozarks.



“We jumped at the opportunity to partner with 37 North. This is the type of programming we want to be a part of and promote; it showcases Fayetteville’s proximity to incredible natural resources, enhances the visitor experience and builds community,” says Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville.



The Fayetteville Adventure Series launches in June with rides being held on the first Saturday and the second Sunday of each month. Educational events will take place on the second Tuesday of the month at Bearded Goat, the outdoor apparel shop on Block Avenue.



“These events will be intimate, lowkey, social, educational, and fun,” Collins says. “Topics will be diverse,ranging from mountaineering to modern birding to topographical map reading.”

The partnership with Adventure Subaru and Experience Fayetteville will allow for the rides and events to be offered at a minimal cost.

“This partnership is a great fit, not only for the educational aspect of the series but that it encourages

getting outside and living a robust, active lifestyle,” says Danielle Dotson, Marketing Director at Adventure Subaru.



In addition to these rides and events, 37 North is also leading a five-part tour of the Arkansas High

Country Route, beginning in Fayetteville, another way to showcase the real backcountry experience

available here but with resources that riders typically do not have on this course.



This prestigious route was the vision of Arkansas native Chuck Campbell and, in partnering with the

Walton Foundation, has become a much-lauded, self-supported race that spans some 1,200 miles. The AHCR series by 37 North is a way to test your limits on your own terms, safely and fully supported, with options to complete one or all of the five sections over five months.



For more information on the Fayetteville Adventure Series, visit 37northexpeditions.com.