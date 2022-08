It’s time for Good Day NWA’s Jason Suel to head out on another Adventure in the Ozarks brought to you by Adventure Subaru & 37 North Expeditions!

This time, Jason is looking to find some new areas where he can ride his bike, not that there’s any shortage of that in Northwest Arkansas.

Watch as he meets up with Taylor of 37 North Expeditions to put his pedals to the metal.

Sponsored Content