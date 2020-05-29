Elegant Living on Pocco Drive in Springdale

Springdale, AR – Enjoy elegant living in the exclusive community of Davenshire in Springdale with this one of a kind home on one acre.

Completely upgraded home loaded with designer finishes, lush landscaping and set up to entertain. Maintenance free hand cut stone exterior, iron front door, covered patio with outdoor living area, composite decking with pergola and dining area, outdoor fire pit and seating area all nestled on one full acre. The first floor offers an open layout, built-in wet bar, two living areas -one has full bath, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, half bath office and master suite. Upstairs boasts four bedrooms each with their own personality, two full bathrooms, custom wallpaper, incredible fixtures and large closets. One bedroom is currently being used as a bonus room. Third garage bay is heated and cooled, restoration hardware fixtures, built-ins, custom trim work/molding, wide hallways and staircase.

