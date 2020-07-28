Fayetteville Community Resource Division offering rent and utility assistance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– If you’re struggling to pay rent or utility bills due to COVID-19, the Fayetteville Community Resource Division is offering financial help.

Funding is provided through the CARES Act and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV),

completely designed to help residents with bills that have piled up as a result of the pandemic.

Due to the different amounts that each person needs, there is no set limit. Assistance will be provided based on how much a resident needs.

After an application is evaluated and processed, you can receive a check within a week.

Fayetteville Community Resource Director, Yolanda Fields, said this funding is for anyone who has been financially impacted.

“There are going to be individuals, they were doing just fine before COVID…that’s what this funding is to do, is to help with the crisis, so that people can hit the floor running and start anew.” Fields said.

To apply: you can call (479) 575-8260 or email community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov