Fayetteville Community Resource Division offering rent and utility assistance

April Hamm NWA Listings

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– If you’re struggling to pay rent or utility bills due to COVID-19, the Fayetteville Community Resource Division is offering financial help.

Funding is provided through the CARES Act and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV),
completely designed to help residents with bills that have piled up as a result of the pandemic.

Due to the different amounts that each person needs, there is no set limit. Assistance will be provided based on how much a resident needs.

After an application is evaluated and processed, you can receive a check within a week.

Fayetteville Community Resource Director, Yolanda Fields, said this funding is for anyone who has been financially impacted.

“There are going to be individuals, they were doing just fine before COVID…that’s what this funding is to do, is to help with the crisis, so that people can hit the floor running and start anew.” Fields said.

To apply: you can call (479) 575-8260 or email community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

April Hamm NWA Realtor

Designation:REALTOR® , CLHMS
Phone: (479) 530-3200

Keller Williams Market Pro Realty
3801 Johnson Mill Blvd
Fayetteville, AR 72704

Website, Twitter, LinkedIn

Real Estate Licenses:

  • SA00057085 (AR)

Other Licenses:

  • SA00057085 (Real Estate Sales)

Lynsey Camp Loan Officer

Designation: Loan Originator, NMLS #604196
Phone: (479) 802-5039

Highlands Mortgage
3201 N.E. 11th St., Suite 1
Bentonville, AR 72712

Website, Facebook

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers