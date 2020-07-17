Investment Opportunity in South Fayetteville

Enjoy this amazing view of south Fayetteville from the front porch of either one of these this three bedroom three bath town homes. These two town homes can be bought together or separately. In each, a large living space leads into the kitchen where granite counter tops hold a large under-mounted stainless steel sink and stainless steel appliances. Decorative but functional pendant lights hang over a eat in kitchen bar. This split floor plan allows each room to have it’s own en suite. The Master suite features his and her closets. Within Walking distance of great schools and trails this Investment Opportunity won’t be on the market long.

Click here for Listing

For more information or to book a contact free showing call April Hamm at 479-530-3200.

April Hamm – Keller Williams Realty

Mobile: 479-530-3200

>Click here to get pre-approved<

April Hamm

Designation:REALTOR® , CLHMS

Mobile: 479-530-3200

Keller Williams Market Pro Realty

3801 Johnson Mill Blvd

Fayetteville, AR 72704

Lynsey Camp – Loan Originator

(479) 802-5039

3201 N. E. 11th St., Suite 1

Bentonville, AR 72712

EMAIL LYNSEY

APPLY WITH LYNSEY

Lynsey Ann Camp – Loan Originator, NMLS #604196

Your Family. Your Future. Our Focus.

With over 10 years of mortgage experience, my #1 goal is to find a way for each person in our community to achieve their dream of home ownership. Whether you are ready to purchase or refinance right now or if you need our help to get you ready, our team is here to guide you every step of the way.

We know the mortgage process can seem overwhelming at times so we have established top notch technology to streamline the loan process and keep you informed from start to finish at your fingertips. Call me today and we can help your dream of owning a home come true!