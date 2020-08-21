Make 10K a month with this vacation rental

Get away from it all and enjoy the scenic view of Beaver Lake from one of the two balconies of this brand new three story lake house in Springdale. Fully furnished, this home features spacious open living with a split floor plan that can comfortably sleep twelve. Upstairs a roomy loft sleeps six with individual privacy bunks for kids that feature USB ports for devices.

On the main floor the master suite features his and her sinks. Downstairs more living space and and two more bedrooms. The full kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances. Eat in Kitchen bar and fulling dining set makes sure there’s plenty of room for everyone to get a seat. Two balconies offer plenty of space to relax and enjoy the view and private boat slip allows you to hit the water anytime.

For more information or to book a contact free showing call April Hamm at 479-530-3200.

