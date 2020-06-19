3 Bedroom Home for sale in east Fayetteville

Enjoy life high on the hill in Fayetteville with this three bedroom two bath ranch style home on a corner lot. Large, open living spaces greet you as you enter. The sunk in living room features a elegant modern fireplace. In the kitchen, stainless steel appliances sit in white cabinets with herringbone tile back splash and quartz counter tops. Bathrooms feature beautiful Marble counter tops. This classic American design has been completely updated to a modern style with tons of open living space, new child resistant laminate flooring, new plumbing and electrical fixtures.
