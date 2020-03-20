Open House 13579 Goose Creek Rd in Fayetteville

Over 4,000 sqft with six (6) car garage plus shop with lift located outside the city limits on 4.69 park like acres. easy to show and move-in ready. Four bedrooms upstairs in this floor plan, two islands in kitchen, sub zero refrigerator, two living areas, game room with pool table that conveys with acceptable offer. Stocked pond in front yard and backs up to Goose Creek.

4 Beds 3 Full Bathrooms: 1 Partial Bathrooms: 4,078Square Feet

OVERVIEW:

Property TypeResidentialProperty SubtypeHouseListing StatusActiveSubdivisionGarrett SubYear Built1998Square Feet4078Acres4.69ExteriorBrick, Vinyl SidingFoundationConcrete Slab, Crawl SpaceLandscapedFrontLot DescriptionCleared, Landscaped, Level, Not In Subdivision, OpenRoofArchitectural ShingleGarage TypeGarageGarage Spaces6DrivewayConcreteHeating SystemCentralAir ConditioningCentralUtilitiesCable, Electric, Gas Propane, Septic, Water Public

FEATURES:

Community FeaturesBuilt-Ins, Ceiling Fans, Eat-In-Kitchen, Granite Counters, Pantry, Walk-In Closets, Washer/Dryer Connection, Woodstove, Dishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal, MicrowaveAppliancesDishwasher, Electric Range, Garbage Disposal, MicrowaveEquipmentBuilt-In Ironing Board, Garage Door Opener, Smoke Detector, Wired for SoundFireplaceFamily Room, Wood BurningNumber of Fireplaces1Floor CoveringBamboo, Carpet, Ceramic TileWindowsDouble Pane

April Hamm – Keller Williams Realty

mobile: 479-530-3200

ROOM INFO:

Bedrooms4Total Full Baths3Total 1/2 Baths1

SCHOOLS:

School DistrictFarmington

FINANCIAL:

Listing Price $425,000 Mortgage Calculator

NEIGHBORHOOD & SCHOOL INFORMATION:

Neighborhood InformationSchool Information