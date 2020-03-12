Open House 3240 N Delmonico Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703





Open House

Saturday, Mar 14 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Sunday, Mar 15 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

4 Beds, 3 Full Bathrooms, 1 Partial Bathroom: 3,926 Square Feet

One owner in Sloan Estate with over $120,000 worth of upgrades, including: all wood flooring throughout main level, custom cabinetry in garage and kitchen, extended covered patio with outdoor kitchen, green egg and gas grill built in with outdoor tv hook up, refrigerator, and custom draperies. Extensive landscaping package, upgraded uplighting on the front/down lighting in back with newly installed retaining wall and exterior lighting.

Custom home theatre w/ 150″ screen, theatre seating and sound system, two central vacs, sprinkler system, insulated garage doors and plantation shutters. Upgraded tile in bathrooms, upgraded fixtures, beautiful built-ins, tile work above and beside mantle, quartz counter tops, hand hewn beams in the office and walk-in shower in master.

Upgraded closet shelving throughout, epoxied garage floor, smart home, wired for security/sound and stained fencing. Open floor plan, large island in kitchen and energy star appliances.

OVERVIEW:

Property Type Residential Property Subtype House Listing Status Active Subdivision Sloan Estates Sub Year Built 2016 Square Feet 3926 Acres 0.47 Exterior Brick, Cedar Foundation Concrete Slab Landscaped All, Professional Landscaped Lot Description Cleared, In Subdivision, Landscaped, Sidewalk Roof Architectural Shingle Garage Type Garage Garage Spaces 3 Driveway Concrete Heating System Central, Gas Air Conditioning Central, Electric Utilities Cable, Electric, Fiber Optic, Gas Public, Septic Tank Effluent Pumping, Water Public

FEATURES:

Community Features Attic Storage, Built-Ins, Ceiling Fans, Drapes, Eat-In-Kitchen, LED Lighting, Pantry, Plantation Shutters, Programmable Thermostat, Quartz Counters, Split Floor Plan, Walk-In Closets, Washer/Dryer Connection, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal Appliances Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal Equipment Central Vacuum, Fire Alarm, Garage Door Opener, Smoke Detector, Sprinkler Fireplace Family Room, Gas Logs Number of Fireplaces 1 Assoc/POA Fee Includes Call Lister Floor Covering Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Wood Windows Double Pane

FINANCIAL:

Listing Price $615,000 Tax Amount $4,921 Assoc/POA Fee/Dues $360 Assoc/POA Dues Paid Annual Mortgage Calculator

NEIGHBORHOOD & SCHOOL INFORMATION:

Neighborhood InformationSchool Information

Download Our Mobile App

April Hamm

Designation:REALTOR® , CLHMS

Mobile: 479-530-3200

Keller Williams Market Pro Realty

3801 Johnson Mill Blvd

Fayetteville, AR 72704