$1 million in Entergy grants going toward three programs in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Entergy Corporation announced in a press release it has received $1 million in grants from its shareholders that will go toward 14 partnering organizations through the company’s Environmental Initiatives Fund, including three programs funded in Arkansas.

According to the release, the EIF identifies environmentally beneficial projects or programs that better the environment in ways such as reducing emissions, protecting natural resources and restoring wetlands and forests.

It also aims to educate Entergy customers, employees, communities and owners on the value of natural resources and other environmental improvements.

The state’s recipients this year include:

“Adopt a Charger,” which received $160,000 for the installation of 10 electric vehicle charging stations that are free of charge to the user and installed in prominent locations.

“Arbor Day Foundation,” which received $100,000 for its tree giveaway program that helps customers plant a tree near their home for environmental benefits.

“Xerox Print Relief,” which will receive more than 5,200 trees to plant in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas as a part of its Reforestation Certification program.

“Entergy is proud to partner with our communities to help reduce environmental risk and seize opportunities for everyone’s benefit,” said John Weiss, vice president of sustainability and environmental policy at Entergy. “Through these strategic environmental partnerships, we are supporting all of our stakeholders as we work together to build stronger and cleaner communities. These environmental projects help support Entergy’s vision to create long-term, sustainable value that benefits all our stakeholders.”

The company shareholders have contributed more than $40 million since 2001 to be invested in environmentally-beneficial projects and programs, the release said.

The fund also helps Entergy to be consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of contributing solutions to the most critical environmental challenges.