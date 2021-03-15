13-year-old Avery Williams wins Arkansas State Spelling Bee

SHERIDAN, Ark. (KARK) — The word that gave 13-year-old Sheridan Middle School student Avery Williams his latest win, “obtenebrate,” is a Latin term defined as “to darken.” Williams is the newest champion of the Arkansas State Spelling Bee, beating out 46 other county finalists from across the state. That final term is what gave him the gold.

But this isn’t his first go at being a super speller – the passion is shared by his family. “It’s kind of been a tradition among us,” said Williams. He’s been competing in “bees” since the third grade and follows in both his mother’s and older brother’s footsteps, both of which competed at the county and state level is years past. Not only that, but Avery’s been mastering words since a young age. “When Avery was younger,” said dad Nick Williams, “he had a speech impediment….soon after that, he really started excelling in everything and being a standout student at his school.”

Williams used his academic skills to prepare for the state finals, making flash cards and studying the roots and etymology of words. All that hard work paid off in a big way; not only did Avery make it to the championship for a second time, but he won it. “When he made it to the top two,” mom Summer Williams said, “I thought, ‘wow, this is really happening. He’s really pulled this off!'” The family says the win is still sinking in just 24 hours later.

This year’s State Spelling Bee was held a bit differently given social distancing procedures and a limit on attendees. But Williams says the journey didn’t lost its charm to the pandemic, saying, “it was an amazing experience nonetheless.” He’s now preparing for the virtual qualifying round for the National Spelling Bee and then the finals themselves, where only the top 15 kids will meet due to COVID concerns. Williams says he’s just happy to represent the amazing support systems that have gotten him this far: “I was very excited to represent my schoo, county, and state in the next level.”