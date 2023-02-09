MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of three people in St. Francis, Arkansas.

According to a report from the St. Francis County Sheriff, a family member requested a welfare check on Nov. 27 after being told that a shooting had happened at a home on Gore Street in Crow Creek, outside Forrest City.

When officers couldn’t make contact with anyone inside, they forced entry.

Once inside, deputies found the bodies of three people who had been shot dead. Police say the victims were 13-year-old Kelsie Thompson, 34-year-old Shalanda Barton and 32-year-old Ja’Terrance Wright. However, a family member tells WREG that Kelsie was 12 and Ja’Terrance was 31.

Ja’Terrance Wright, Shalanda Barton

Kelsie Thompson

While investigating, multiple shell casings were found inside the home. Investigators also later discovered that Barton’s black Cadillac was parked near the home of the suspect’s girlfriend.

Evidence collected by investigators was tested and matched with 17-year-old Jonathan Rolfe.

On Tuesday, Rolfe was arrested and charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of theft of property.

He is being held without bond in the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center in Jonesboro, Arkansas