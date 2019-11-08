Millions to be distributed to select Arkansas schools

The Arkansas School Recognition Program provides awards to the top 10 percent of schools that achieve high student performance on the state-required assessments in third through 10th grades

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — More than $6 million will be awarded to 175 public schools in the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education’s Division of Secondary and Elementary Education announced the funding Friday, Nov. 8. A total of $6,700,100 will be awarded to 175 public schools through the Arkansas School Recognition Program, a news release states.

The Arkansas School Recognition Program provides awards to the top 10 percent of schools that achieve high student performance on the state-required assessments in third through 10th grades, the release states. Awards also are given to the top 10 percent of public schools that achieve high student academic growth.

“The 175 schools receiving this recognition have demonstrated their commitment to education and student learning,” Hutchinson said. “I commend the students and educators for their hard work and focus on achieving high expectations. They deserve this honor and serve as models of excellence to schools across the state.”

Funds must be used for faculty and staff bonuses, educational equipment and materials, or personnel to assist with improving or maintaining student performance, the release states.

The totals for each category are listed below. See the complete list of schools and award amounts, here.