2 Arkansas air ambulance bases close after lawsuit is tossed

ARKANSAS (AP) — Two Air Evac Lifeteam bases in Arkansas have closed after a federal appeals court upheld the dismissal of the company’s lawsuit seeking higher rates for medical flights.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the company could not maintain the bases in Morrilton and Paragould, since the reimbursements for a trip do not come close to covering the actual cost of a flight.

The federal appeals court upheld the dismissal of the lawsuit on grounds that the company didn’t have standing to sue under federal law and that the medical companies’ reimbursement practices did not violate the Deceptive Practices Act.