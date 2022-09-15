MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and critically injured in Wynne, Arkansas.

The Wynne Police Department says Kaila Henry and Darian Nauden have been formally charged.

The shooting happened Monday, September 12, in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne. Officers reportedly found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis in critical condition.

Henry has been charged with battery in the first degree, commiting a terroristic act and the enhancement of committing a felony with a firearm.

Nauden has also been charged with battery in the first degree, commiting a terroristic act and the enhancement of committing a felony with a firearm.

Wynne Police say Nauden was also charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Both Henry and Nauden have a $500,000 cash bond.

Wynne Police say there are no updates on the condition of the victim and her baby.

“Please continue to keep these victims and their loved ones in your thoughts as they attempt to heal from this senseless act,” the Wynne Police Department said. “We thank everyone for their patience and support during the investigation and moving forward.”