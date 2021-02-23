2 dead, 2 in critical condition due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

OMAHA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Boone County Sheriff Tim Robertson confirmed Tuesday that two people are dead and two are in critical condition as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning at home.

When deputies arrived at the home they found Eston Warren, 59, Betty Warren, 50, Amber Watts, 29, and a nine-year-old daughter.

Eston Warren was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased. The other two female victims were transported by Med Evac helicopter to Cox South in Springfield where they are still in critical condition.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Department determined the cause of the incident to be carbon monoxide poisoning due to the kerosene heaters that they used to heat the small space.

Sheriff Roberson said he would like to remind citizens that during times of extreme cold or power outages to use caution when using generators and alternate heat sources in confined living spaces. Carbon monoxide is produced from these heat sources and combustion engines that prevents the body from getting oxygen.