2 North Little Rock men helping others get around during historic snowfall

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Road conditions continue to deteriorate as snow falls across the state.

Instead of staying off the roads, two men in North Little Rock are braving them, on a mission to help people in need.

Armed with a 1987 Bronco Justin Root and Ryan Campbell are helping people get to work.

“Obviously this thing is unstoppable in the snow,” Root said

Justin Root is on a mission to help people in need around town. “Back home in Maryland where we have almost 10 feet of snow and I know how it feels to be stuck in the house so I was like ‘well hey if I can get someone out and help them get to the doctor or to work….’ it’s good to go,” Root said

Root made a post on Facebook Monday and since then, he’s kicked it into high gear – helping people get to where they need to go safely, and free of charge.

Root said he plans to do this the rest of the week.

So far he’s helped more than 10 people by giving them rides or by helping pull their car out of snow.