JONESBORO, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the Westside Middle School shooting in Jonesboro.

On March 24, 1998, two armed students pulled a fire alarm at Westside Middle School and opened fire on classmates and teachers as they evacuated the building.

Students Britthney Varner, Natalie Brooks, Paige Ann Herring, and Stephanie Johnson, and teacher Shannon Wright were killed that day.