29 COVID-19 related deaths reported at Batesville nursing home facility

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KARK) – Twenty-nine COVID-19 related deaths were reported at an Independence County nursing home.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 12 people living at The Springs of Batesville became positive in the last two weeks.

While they are expected to recover, the executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association says it’s hard to track how these outbreaks start.

“So they’re really starting to see light at the end of the tunnel,” says Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association. “Any outward situation is of course very difficult, but what I would just really, really stress here for that community, in particular, is that the staff members have really stepped up and gone above and beyond”.

The facility passed its most recent infection control survey.

