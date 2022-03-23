LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed challenging Arkansas’ new U.S. House map for splitting up the Little Rock area among three congressional districts.

A lawsuit was filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday over the redistricting plan approved by the majority-Republican Legislature last year. The lawsuit claims the map dilutes the influence of Black voters by moving 23,000 voters out of the 2nd House District and into the 1st and 4th districts.

Democratic Pulaski County includes the Little Rock area and is currently in the 2nd District. A similar lawsuit was filed earlier this month in federal court.