GASSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Many Arkansans felt an earthquake that happened near Gassville, Arkansas around 1:30 a.m.

According to earthquake track, the epicenter of the earthquake was 12 miles from Gassville and measured at 3.7 magnitude.

Viewers in Rogers and Goshen say they felt the quake.

The last earthquake that was this strong was in June 2017 in Bergman Arkansas, which measured at 3.6 magnitude.