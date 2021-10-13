3 dead in murder-suicide in Marion, AR

Around Arkansas

MARION, Ark. — Three people were killed in a murder suicide in Marion, AR Tuesday morning, police said.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Marion officers were dispatched for a welfare check at Bayou Vista Drive.

Officers on the scene spoke to two juveniles about what was going on when they heard gunshots coming from inside the house.

They found Gabriel Brown, Nakina Gilmer-Brown, and one child dead when they entered. The identity of the child is not being released at this time.

Police have concluded it as a murder-suicide. The investigation is still ongoing.

