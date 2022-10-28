LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and in recognition of that, Arkansas Urology conducted 300 free cancer screenings in 5 of its locations across the state in the month of September, 2022. These locations were Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, El Dorado, and Bentonville.

According to a news release, 17 of the 300 men screened were found to have abnormally high amounts of prostate-specific antigen, a potential indicator of prostate cancer. Five men qualified as critically high.

Prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer, accounting for around 15 percent of all diagnosed cancer cases in male patients. Arkansas Urology says that 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

The cancer center said that their free screenings throughout the month were especially focused on reaching the uninsured or underinsured, those who might not seek screening due to anxiety about the exam, and those at higher risk for prostate cancer due to their race or other factors.