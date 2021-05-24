3rd person charged with the murder of Davidlee Stansbury

A convenience store video places the 2 suspects together on the night of the shooting.

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Travis Eugene Barker, 20, from Jefferson City, Missouri, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of Davidlee Alan Kane Stansbury, according to the Fulton County Circuit Court documents.

Barker is the third person to be charged in connection with the April 26 murder.

Davidlee Alan Kane Stansbury, 19, of Salem, Arkansas, was killed on April 23, 2021. He was found on April 26. Davidlee had just celebrated his birthday 16 days prior.

On April 28, 2021, Jennifer Lynn Bowman-Harnden, 40, was arrested and charged for conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree. Her son, Jacoby Austin Goehler, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and was arrested on April 23, 2021.

Both have pleaded not guilty in Fulton County Circuit Court.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (AR) booking photos: Jacoby Austin Goehler, 19, & Jennifer Lynn Bowman-Harnden, 40. April 2021.

Barker was questioned a couple of time by investigators, in part because his timeline on the date in question didn’t seem accurate.

On April 26, 2021, Fulton County Investigator Dale Weaver went to Jefferson City to talk with Barker and his family at their home.

On May 6, 2021, a search warrant pertaining to a bank receipt was obtained for Jacoby’s truck. The receipt showed two transactions on April 23, 2021, at 12:44 and 12:45 for a convenience store in Rolla, Missouri. Weaver called the store for possible surveillance video, which the store had, and photographs were sent showing Goehler and Barker together and both wearing black hoodies, the document states.

On May 14, a Fulton County Sheriff’s inmate told authorities that Goehler had been bragging about the homicide. “The victim of the homicide [Stansbury] was shot in the hand and the head,” the inmate said. “Jacoby’s friend from Missouri, Travis Barker, was there and involved in the homicide … on Travis’s old family land in Fulton County and that Jacoby and Travis used the guise of looking for a bag of dope to get Davidlee on the land,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Authorities believed the inmate’s statement because details he gave were only known by law enforcement or someone who was at the scene of the crime, the document states.

On May 21, 2021, Barker was in Salem visiting the home of his estranged wife. Investigator Weaver asked Barker to come to the sheriff’s office. Barker complied, and a Sheriff’s lieutenant along with Investigator Weaver, again, talked with Barker about his timeline for the night of April 22 and into the early hours of April 23.

Barker was shown the store video and photograph of him with Goehler that was taken at about 12:50 a.m. on April 23. Barker initially told law enforcement that he went to bed around midnight on April 22 and woke up at noon on April 23.

“I told Travis it was impossible for that to happen timewise and the lies were over and he needed to tell the truth,” said Weaver, according to the probable cause report.

At this point, the court document states Barker became emotional and “he wanted to tell the truth.”

Barker told investigators that Goehler’s sister was raped by Stansbury. “Jacoby had been telling Travis for a month that he was going to kill Davidlee.”

Once all three men were at the property owned by Barker’s family, Goehler repeatedly asked Stansbury about the rape, and pulled a gun [given to him by Barker] out of his waistband, Stansbury put his hands up, Goehler fired a shot hitting Stansbury’s hand. As Stansbury looked at his hand, he said he did not rape Goehler’s sister.

Barker said Goehler fired another shot that hit Stansbury in the head and he went down. Goehler walked over to the victim and shot him in the head, again, according to the court document.

Barker and Goehler returned to Jefferson City and they disposed of the gun during the drive at different locations. They got to Barker’s home, burned the gloves they wore, and told his mother what happened,” according to the court document.

On May 22, 2021, Judge Larry Kissee signed a court document for Barker’s arrest, and on Monday, May 24, Barker was charged with first-degree murder.

Stansbury’s family recently found out about the third arrest but did not have a comment. However, Davidlee’s mom, Alicia D-Ann Bodeen Brewer said, “that he is desperately loved and missed.”