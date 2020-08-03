4-year-old dies in accidental shooting, LRPD says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a four-year-old boy is dead after an accidental shooting Monday morning.

We responded to a tragic incident this morning at 600 Hardin Road, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family. A 4 year old boy has died as a result of an accidental shooting. This investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/5aox9U726R — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 3, 2020

Little Rock police say the boy accidentally shot himself around 4 a.m. Monday at the 600 block of Hardin Road at Extended Stay America.

Officials say the boy died at the hospital.

Little Rock police are investigating where the 4-year-old got the gun.

