4-year-old dies in accidental shooting, LRPD says

Around Arkansas
Photo Courtesy: Little Rock Police Twitter page

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police say a four-year-old boy is dead after an accidental shooting Monday morning.

Little Rock police say the boy accidentally shot himself around 4 a.m. Monday at the 600 block of Hardin Road at Extended Stay America.

Officials say the boy died at the hospital.

Little Rock police are investigating where the 4-year-old got the gun.

