LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture announced Monday 49 Arkansas entities achieved recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of their commitments to effective urban forest management in 2021.

46 Arkansas communities were also recognized through the foundation’s Tree City USA program, including two state colleges achieving recognition in the Tree Campus Higher Education program. An Arkansas utility company was also recognized through Tree Line USA.

The Tree City USA program allows communities to achieve recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: establishment of a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The following 46 communities in Arkansas met these standards by the end of 2021 and were awarded the title of Tree City USA:

A map of the communities can be viewed here.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the University of Arkansas – Monticello were the two colleges recognized, which helps colleges and universities establish and sustain healthy community forests. Carroll Electric Cooperative, an electric utility company headquartered in Berryville, was recognized through the Tree Line USA® program, which recognizes best practices in public and private utility arboriculture, demonstrating how trees and utilities can co-exist for the benefit of communities and citizens.

Through grants from the U.S. Forest Service, we are able to purchase a large tree and mulch for each community and campus achieving recognition. Increasing local tree canopy cover benefits all Arkansans and encourages communities to continue their commitment to practicing sound management of their urban forests. Kristine Kimbro, Urban & Community Forestry Coordinator

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division Urban & Community Forestry program provides technical assistance to communities and campuses seeking to apply for recognition. Recognition materials from the Arbor Day Foundation, such as Tree City USA banners and signage, are hand-delivered by urban forestry staff and representatives. The Forestry Division also provides additional annual incentives.

For more information on the Arbor Day Foundation and its programs, click here.