5 arrested after protests turn violent in downtown Little Rock Monday night

Correction: The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Austin Ebner’s name was misspelled on the arrest report.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Five people were arrested Monday night after protests in downtown Little Rock turned violent.

Little Rock Police tweeted Monday night a man was taken into custody in connection to stealing an ATM from a bank on Capitol.

Our officers and ASP just pursued a vehicle that stole an ATM from a bank on Capitol. The male suspect was taken into custody at Baptist Hospital. pic.twitter.com/GnGdTgEaBD — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 2, 2020

Sean Williams

Sean Williams, 30, of Little Rock, faces breaking or entering, fleeing and other charges.

Arrest update: While most of the protesters were peaceful, this person chose to cause destruction. Sean Williams was charged with Breaking or Entering, Fleeing, Traffic Charges, and Curfew Violation for stealing an ATM near Capitol & Broadway. pic.twitter.com/vCOOdHgmf3 — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 2, 2020

According to A Little Rock Police report, Williams was seen breaking into an ATM at Arvest Bank on South Broadway Street. Williams ran to his truck and drove off. According to the report, a pursuit started with Williams and State Police. Highway Patol took over the pursuit on Interstate 630 Westbound, the report states. According to the report, Williams wrecked into Baptist Hospital and was taken into custody as he tried to run away.

Bryan Brown, 53, of North Little Rock, faces DWI and other misdemeanor charges. According to an arrest report from Arkansas State Police that was released by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, two state troopers saw Brown driving a vehicle northbound on 6th Street Monday night. After Brown was told to stop and roll the windows down, a trooper noticed the suspect had bloodshot and watery eyes and the trooper could smell intoxicants. Troopers say Brown did not get out of the vehicle when he was told to. According to the report, a trooper forced him out of the vehicle and onto the ground.

Alexander Dodson, 37, of England, faces a disorderly conduct charge.

Austin Ebmer, 31 of Searcy, faces a disorderly conduct charge. We are working to get a mug shot of Ebmer.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says a fourth person was taken into custody but has not been booked as of 2:50 a.m. Tuesday. We are working to get their name and mug shot.