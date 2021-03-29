5 dead after Little Rock apartment complex fire on Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A man, woman and three children are now dead after a fire at the Spanish Willow Apartments on Geyer Springs around 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Little Rock Fire Department.

Two adults, Dominique Chantille Rideout, 29 and Evan Howard 28, were pronounced deceased on the scene while three juveniles, 4, 8, and 9, were transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where they later died.

Upon learning of the deaths, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. shared his condolences.

“My heart and prayers go out to the families who lost loved ones in this tragic fire,” Mayor Scott said. “I’m also in prayer for the Little Rock Fire team who responded to the fire and all others impacted.”

The cause of death is pending a medical examiner’s report.

The origin and cause of the fire are also still being investigated.