5 Department of Corrections officers recognized for public service

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three Division of Correction officers and two Division of Community Correction officers were honored for their outstanding public service by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

“I am so proud that these officers are being recognized for their loyalty, professionalism, and commitment,” Arkansas Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said. “These officers work every day to advance the Department’s commitment to public safety and our mission of being a resource for Arkansas families. We truly appreciate their hard work and dedication.”

Arkansas Department of Corrections

2020 County Officer of the Year Recipients

Capt. Andre Harris, Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center, Mississippi County Officer of the Year

Sgt. Tamisha Ivory, Ouachita River Correctional Unit, Hot Spring County Officer of the Year

Sgt. Kyle Moody, North Central Unit, Izard County Officer of the Year

Capt. Lillie Phillips, Texarkana Regional Correctional Center, Miller County Officer of the Year

Sgt. Stephanie Soimis, East Central Community Correction Center, Crittenden County Officer of the Year

Rutledge also paid a special tribute to Sgt. Travis C. Wallace, a 5-year veteran of the Division of Correction who was killed on Nov. 12, 2020, while on duty with the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Sgt. Wallace was a field sergeant at the East Arkansas Regional Unit.