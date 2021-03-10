55-year-old man drowns at Greers Ferry Lake

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. – An Independence County man is dead after drowning in Greers Ferry Lake on Monday.

Search and Rescue crews were able to recover 55-year-old Robert Beel, of Pleasant Plains, around 3:40 p.m. at Shiloh Marina.

Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead while in transport to a hospital.

Beel’s family told investigators that he was in the water working on a boat but was unable to come back to the surface on his second attempt to dive under the boat.

Family members attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.