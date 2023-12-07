MARKED TREE, Ark. — Seven puppies are fighting for their lives after being abandoned in a cemetery in Marked Tree, Arkansas.

Whimpering puppies waited to be cared for as Rhonda Davis made her rounds to feed them, clean them around the clock, and treat them for worms.

“Their spines, you can feel them. Their ribs are you can see them, and their bellies are just full of worms,” Davis said.

The tiny puppies only weigh around two or three pounds. They were dumped in a duct-taped cardboard box in the Marked Tree Cemetery.

The puppies were dropped off at the Marked Tree Police Department and rescue volunteers worked to save them.

“Heartbreaking when I realized they’d been sealed with duct tape in a very small box. One of them was trampled,” Davis said.

Davis cares for nearly 100 cats and dogs at Marked Tree Animal Rescue. She said this Spring, other puppies who looked similar were found in the same cemetery in a box.

“It’s despicable the person who could tape puppies like this,” Davis said.

In a statement, Marked Tree Police Chief Chris Madden told WREG that animal neglect and cruelty are not tolerated.

“There is a reward leading to a conviction because there will be a conviction. We just cannot have animals mistreated,” Madden said.

The Marked Tree Police Department is asking for any tips as the investigation continues. If you know anything, you can call them at 870-358-2024.