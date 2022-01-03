826 Arkansans honored in 2022 Rose Parade

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 826 Arkansans were honored in the annual Rose Parade on Jan. 1 for being organ donors, giving the gift of life to those in need, according to ARORA, a non-profit, organ procurement agency.

Roses covered the 2022 Donate Life Rose Parade float in Arkansas donors’ honor for the celebration in Pasadena, Calif.

Recognition of Arkansas Heroes of Donation included all 2020 donors, in addition to willing donors for whom recovery could not take place, a press release said. The roses only included individuals’ first name in order to protect privacy.

The Donate Life float has been a tradition since 2004, with the theme this year being “Courage to Hope.”

“The Rose Parade recognition is always a special time for our organization and our donor family community,” said Audrey Coleman, director of communications for ARORA. “We are incredibly grateful for Donate Life America’s continued commitment to honoring the legacy of our generous donors, while also bringing the need for organ, tissue and eye donor registration to the forefront at a national level.”

There are more than 100,000 Americans waiting for an organ transplant, and 300 of those are Arkansans. Donation information can be found here.