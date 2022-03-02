LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Wednesday morning, showing 96 new cases.

According to the ADH, 96 new influenza cases were reported within the last seven days, with 14 new hospital admissions and one new death, bringing the total to 12 this season.

There have also been 134 cumulative hospital admissions and 858 cases.

Health officials noted since September 27, 2021, 5,261 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

Officals note that reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

The ADH reported that the average daily school absenteeism rate this week was 7.8%, a slight uptick from last week’s percentage of 7.56%.

To view the full report and past reports, visit the ADH website here.