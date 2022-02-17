LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement reported Thursday, Feb. 17 97 of the state’s 234 contiguous public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, down from 225 last week.

The latest update comes from Arkansas Department of Health data current as of Monday. According to a news release, 94 districts are shaded red on ACHI’s school districts map to signify 14-day infection rates of 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents, down from 109 last week, and three districts are shaded purple to signify 14-day infection rates of 100 to 199 new known infections per 10,000 residents, or at least 1% of the local population, down from 114 last week. No district is shaded pink for a 14-day infection rate of 200 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents, or at least 2% of the local population, down from two last week.

ACHI also updated vaccination rates on its dashboard. 25 school districts have achieved vaccination rates of at least 50% of district residents, and of those, two have achieved vaccination rates of 60% or more: Bentonville at 62% and Eureka Springs at 60%. ADH’s vaccinations counts include people who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; they do not take into account whether people have received booster shots, which are required for maximum protection against the omicron variant.

The release notes infection rates reported by ACHI are based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not only on cases among school employees and students.

Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health. Reported rates do not include complete results from at-home testing, thus the true level of infections is likely higher than that reported.

Infection rates and counts are not reported for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers.