A woman is dead, man in custody after North Little Rock stabbing

by: Chris Counts

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman is dead after a stabbing at the Quality Inn in North Little Rock on Thursday; the suspect is now in custody.

North Little Rock police responded to a call and discovered 58-year-old Alice Cawly of Little Rock with multiple stab wounds.  Officers attempted to give her medical attention, but she was pronounced dead soon after.

The suspect, 62-year-old Rickey Neal of Little Rock was located soon after and questioned by Detectives.

Neal was arrested and is now being charged with first-degree murder. He will appear in court on Saturday.

