LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The price at the pumps is showing no signs of slowing down in Arkansas. The Natural State has set another new record for the average price of gas.

Tuesday numbers from AAA show that the average price for regular gas is $4.08, up three cents from Monday.

Drivers in Bradley County are paying the most at the pumps with an average gas price of roughly $4.35 per gallon. Logan County still holds the title for the county with the lowest average of $3.94 per gallon.

Pine Bluff drivers are paying an average of $4.13 per gallon. Hot Springs drivers are paying an average of $4.07 per gallon. Trailing behind, drivers in Little Rock are paying an average of roughly $4.04 per gallon.

As Memorial Day approaches, AAA officials predicts that there will be an increase in travel this year.

“Based on our projections, summer travel isn’t just heating up, it will be on fire,” AAA Travel senior vice president Paula Twidale said. “People are overdue for a vacation and they are looking to catch up on some much-needed R&R in the coming months.”

The price of diesel fuel in Arkansas is roughly $5.28 per gallon. This price is down about a half cent overnight and a couple of cents from the record high set last week.

The national average price of regular gas also set another record of $4.52 per gallon. This is up 3 cents from Monday.

