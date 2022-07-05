LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Numbers from AAA show that it has been three weeks since Arkansas set its record-high gas average.

AAA reported Tuesday that the average gas price in the Natural State dropped to $4.35 per gallon. Three weeks ago, the average gas price was up nearly 20 cents. The state set its record high of $4.54 per gallon June 14.

Diesel fuel is $5.32 per gallon, dropping one cent from Monday.

Throughout the state, drivers in Montgomery County are paying the highest average of $4.86 per gallon. Drivers in Greene County are paying the lowest average of $4 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff has a gas average of $4.40 per gallon. Gas in Hot Springs is averaging around $4.30 per gallon. Trailing behind, gas in the Little Rock-North Little Rock area is averaging around $4.28 per gallon.

The national gas average remained at $4.80 per gallon.

