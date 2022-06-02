LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Abortions in Arkansas are at a near 45-year low based on the Arkansas Department of Health’s annual abortion reports.

On Wednesday, the ADH released its annual reports for the state which showed there were 3,133 abortions in 2021.

Family Council President Jerry Cox released a statement saying, “Arkansas is saving unborn children, protecting women, and ending abortion one step at a time. These reports show abortion is near a 45-year low.”

According to Cox, abortion in the state has declined drastically since 1991, and the state’s abortion rate has been cut in half since 2001. Fewer women also came to Arkansas from out of state for abortions last year than in 2020. The statement adds teen abortion in Arkansas has remained near an all-time low.

“We want to end abortion in our state, and these reports show that we are doing that.”

Cox’s statement continues by saying the reports also show Arkansas’ informed-consent laws have helped women choose options besides abortion.

“Arkansas has some of the best informed-consent laws in America. These laws require abortionists to give

women all the facts about abortion up front, including abortion’s risks, consequences, and alternatives. They also have to give women plenty of time to consider all options before making a final decision. We estimate from these reports that more than 700 women chose not to have abortions last year after receiving this information.”

Cox said the reports underscore why it is so important that the Arkansas Legislature voted to appropriate one million dollars this year to help women with unplanned pregnancies. “These reports reveal that between 58 and 68% of all abortions last year were on single moms. We have to help these women if we want to end

abortion. The money that the State of Arkansas appropriated this year will make it possible for single mothers and women with unplanned pregnancies to choose options besides abortion in the future. That’s a good thing.”