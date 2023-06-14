LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman previously charged with selling cadaver parts stolen from her Little Rock mortuary with connections to UAMS was named in a federal indictment in Pennsylvania charging six others with trafficking in human remains, some of which were stolen from Harvard.

The indictment was released on Tuesday and named Candace Chapman Scott of Little Rock in relation to the sales of body parts taken from a mortuary. Scott was indicted in April in Little Rock on accusations of selling human remains stolen from her mortuary employer.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and is due in court again in October.

Among those charged today was Jeremy Pauley of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, who is accused of purchasing the remains from Scott. Prosecutors claim the 41-year-old Pauley had met Scott and arranged the transactions through a Facebook group with an interest in “oddities.”

The indictment alleges Scott collected $10,975 from her sales to Pauley in 16 separate PayPal transfers.

Prosecutors charge that Scott sold parts of cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, as well as the remains of two stillborn babies that were supposed to be cremated and returned to their families.

Pauley was charged by criminal information in the Tuesday indictment, officials said. He had been earlier charged in Pennsylvania with felony counts of receiving stolen property and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities along with misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse and receiving stolen property.

This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy Lee Pauley, 40, of Enola, Pennsylvania, is free on $50,000 bond after police say he tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to be donated to UAMS’s facility. (East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. via AP)

Also named in the indictment were Cedric and Denise Lodge, 55 and 63, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Katrina Maclean, 44, of Salem, Massachusetts, Joshua Taylor, 46, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania and Mathew Lampi, 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota.

Prosecutors said that Cedric Lodge had managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts program at Harvard University until 2022. Cedric and his wife Denise would sell remains stolen from the morgue to Maclean, Taylor and others, they said.

Officials said at times Cedric Lodge allowed Maclean and Taylor to enter the morgue at Harvard Medical School and examine cadavers to choose what to purchase.

Prosecutors said Maclean and Taylor would then sell the remains to others, including Pauley. Pauley would, in turn, sell the remains he had purchased to Lampi, and occasionally purchase remains from Lampi. Prosecutors said that Lampi and Pauley exchanged over $100,000 in online payments for buying and selling body parts.

Prosecutors said the investigation into this matter is ongoing as they continue to seek victims and victims’ families. Those who believe they or a family member have been affected are encouraged to email the U.S. Attorney’s Victim and Witness Unit or call 717-614-4249.