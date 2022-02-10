LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced Thursday, Feb. 10 all but nine of the state’s 234 contiguous school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.

The announcement comes at the analysis of Arkansas Department of Health data current as of Monday.

ACHI’s latest update of the school districts map on its COVID-19 dashboard shows that nine districts are in the “orange zone” for having 14-day infection rates of 30 to 49 new known infections per 10,000 residents. This is the first time in four weeks that any district has had a 14-day infection rate below 50 new known infections per 10,000 residents, according to a press release.

The nine districts in orange are Dumas, Earl, Fouke, Genoa Central, Lafayette County, Mount Ida, Ouachita River, Strong-Huttig, and Texarkana.

Of the remaining 225 districts on the map, 109 are shaded red for 14-day infection rates of 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents, up from 12 last week. 114 are shaded purple for 14-day infection rates of 100 to 199 new known infections per 10,000 residents, or at least 1% of the local population, down from 118 last week. Two are shaded pink for 14-day infection rates of 200 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents, or at least 2% of the local population, down from 104 last week, the release noted.

ACHI also updated vaccination rates on its dashboard, using ADH data current as of Monday. 25 school districts have achieved vaccination rates of at least 50% of district residents, and of those, two have achieved vaccination rates of 60% or more: Bentonville at 62% and Eureka Springs at 60%.

ACHI mentioned the Department of Health’s vaccinations counts include people who have received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; It does not take into account whether people have received booster shots, which are recommended for maximum protection against the omicron variant.

Infection rates reported by ACHI are based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not only on cases among school employees and students.

Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the ADH. Reported rates do not include complete results from at-home testing, thus the true level of infections is likely higher than that reported.

The release also notes infection rates and counts are not reported for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers.

To see the full ACHI data, visit their website at achi.net.