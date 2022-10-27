LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported the third flu death for the season on Thursday.

According to the weekly flu report, 98 cases were reported for the fourth week of the season. There have been 1,482 positive flu tests reported to the ADH online database since October 2.

Data also shows that the average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.9 percent among public schools.

So far this season, there have been 28 hospital admissions due to the flu.

To see the full report, visit the ADH website.