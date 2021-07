A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LITTLE ROCK (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, two children have died from COVID-19.

A spokesperson said both were under the age of 18. The first death was reported at the end of last year and the second was reported more recently.

According to the Pulaski County coroner, the most recent death was reported on July 14.

More information is expected to be released today.

