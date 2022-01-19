ADH records new flu death in weekly report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reported a new flu death in its weekly report released Wednesday, Jan. 19.

So far, there have been three deaths this season. There were 64 new cases reported by the ADH in the second week of 2022.

The report shows 2,788 positive flu tests have been reported to the ADH online database since Sept. 27. There were also five flu-related hospital admissions this week, 76 this season.

The ADH says the average school absenteeism rate last week was 11.3% among public schools.

To view the full report from the ADH, click here.

