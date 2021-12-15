ADH reports 38 new flu cases, no deaths in weekly flu report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Wednesday.

According to the ADH, there were 38 new influenza cases reported within the last seven days in the state.

Officials said that 702 positive tests were reported to the ADH online database by health care providers since Sept. 27.

Health officials also noted in the report that the reported numbers only reflect a portion of the actual number of flu cases in the state.

Data showed the state reported no flu deaths and the school absenteeism rate saw a slight decline.

Officials reported that the daily average absenteeism rate was 6.9 percent this week, a decrease from 7.2 percent the previous week.

Visit the ADH website to view the full flu report or to see past weekly reports.